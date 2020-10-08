Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Mosaic Company (MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock price has collected 8.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Mosaic Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE :MOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.86.

The average price from analysts is $20.68, which is $1.05 above the current price. MOS currently public float of 343.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOS was 4.64M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stocks went up by 8.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.86% and a quarterly performance of 69.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for The Mosaic Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.50% for MOS stocks with a simple moving average of 28.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to MOS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

MOS Trading at 11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS rose by +8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.45. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Isaacson Mark J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.67 back on Mar 17. After this action, Isaacson Mark J. now owns 22,062 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $9,665 using the latest closing price.

Bernardes Oscar, the Director of The Mosaic Company, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bernardes Oscar is holding 5,000 shares at $49,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.65 for the present operating margin

+9.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at -11.98. The total capital return value is set at 3.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.43. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 52.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.36. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 444.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.