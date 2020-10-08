Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)

by Melissa Arnold

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.21. The company’s stock price has collected 2.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that BioDelivery Sciences Announces Five Scientific Poster Presentations at PAINWeek(R) 2020 National Conference on Pain Management

Is It Worth Investing in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ :BDSI) Right Now?

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDSI is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. BDSI currently public float of 98.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDSI was 1.08M shares.

BDSI’s Market Performance

BDSI stocks went up by 2.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.36% and a quarterly performance of -7.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for BDSI stocks with a simple moving average of -16.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDSI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for BDSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDSI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $9 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDSI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BDSI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to BDSI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

BDSI Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSI rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. saw -39.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDSI starting from Davis Todd C, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Aug 18. After this action, Davis Todd C now owns 217,914 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., valued at $249,500 using the latest closing price.

Watson W. Mark, the Director of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $5.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Watson W. Mark is holding 52,979 shares at $67,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.35 for the present operating margin
  • +80.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stands at -13.74. The total capital return value is set at 3.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.56. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI), the company’s capital structure generated 85.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.98. Total debt to assets is 32.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

