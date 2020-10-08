Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

by Denise Gardner

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.80. The company’s stock price has collected 4.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Zscaler Extends Strategic Partnership with VMware to Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Zscaler Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.48, which is $0.05 above the current price. ZS currently public float of 73.50M and currently shorts hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.54M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went up by 4.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.90% and a quarterly performance of 15.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 214.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Zscaler Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.45% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of 65.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $160 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $171. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ZS, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.85. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 217.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from CANESSA REMO, who sale 14,165 shares at the price of $145.73 back on Oct 06. After this action, CANESSA REMO now owns 398,552 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $2,064,247 using the latest closing price.

BLASING KAREN, the Director of Zscaler Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $142.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that BLASING KAREN is holding 1,637 shares at $428,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -21.99 for the present operating margin
  • +77.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -26.69. The total capital return value is set at -11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.68. Equity return is now at value -31.70, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 186.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 49.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ayro Inc. (AYRO)
Next articleNew York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Just Got Our Attention

Related Articles

Trending

Buy or Sell TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went up by 4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s...
Companies

The Chart for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Buy or Sell TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went up by 4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

The Chart for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Denise Gardner - 0
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.95. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went up by 4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade UA Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

Denise Gardner - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went up by 5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is ONEOK Inc. (OKE) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s Our Rant About Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Nicola Day - 0
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Praises ADMA After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went up by 5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for First BanCorp.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went up by 2.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.56. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

The Chart for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) went up by 4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cigna Corporation (CI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.64. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Can Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went up by 3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Read more
Companies

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.12. The...
Read more

Quick Links