Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.14. The company’s stock price has collected 13.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Trinseo Announces the Retirement of Stephen M. Zide and Christopher D. Pappas from Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE :TSE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSE is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Trinseo S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.78, which is -$4.0 below the current price. TSE currently public float of 37.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSE was 505.46K shares.

TSE’s Market Performance

TSE stocks went up by 13.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.95% and a quarterly performance of 42.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Trinseo S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.95% for TSE stocks with a simple moving average of 18.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSE reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for TSE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

TSE Trading at 12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSE rose by +13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.51. In addition, Trinseo S.A. saw -22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSE starting from M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $27.22 back on Aug 11. After this action, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD now owns 7,799,044 shares of Trinseo S.A., valued at $136,100 using the latest closing price.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, the 10% Owner of Trinseo S.A., purchase 310,510 shares at $21.81 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD is holding 7,804,044 shares at $6,772,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.44 for the present operating margin

+8.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinseo S.A. stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trinseo S.A. (TSE), the company’s capital structure generated 186.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 45.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 182.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.