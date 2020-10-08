Search
Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

by Denise Gardner

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.88. The company’s stock price has collected -2.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/20 that Here’s the Latest Stock to Play the Electric-Vehicle Battery Trend

Is It Worth Investing in RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :RMG) Right Now?

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 195.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RMG currently public float of 23.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMG was 299.64K shares.

RMG’s Market Performance

RMG stocks went down by -2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly performance of 1.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for RMG Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for RMG stocks with a simple moving average of 2.64% for the last 200 days.

RMG Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMG fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, RMG Acquisition Corp. saw 3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMG starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 375,100 shares at the price of $10.77 back on Oct 05. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 2,218,395 shares of RMG Acquisition Corp., valued at $4,039,827 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of RMG Acquisition Corp., sale 206,937 shares at $11.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 2,593,495 shares at $2,324,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMG

The total capital return value is set at -0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

