Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Copart Inc. (CPRT)

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.02. The company's stock price has collected 5.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRT is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Copart Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.00, which is $3.51 above the current price. CPRT currently public float of 206.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRT was 1.34M shares.

CPRT’s Market Performance

CPRT stocks went up by 5.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.60% and a quarterly performance of 33.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Copart Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.30% for CPRT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRT reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for CPRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CPRT, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

CPRT Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.13. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 22.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from Liaw Jeffrey, who sale 2,279 shares at the price of $80.72 back on Jun 25. After this action, Liaw Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $183,957 using the latest closing price.

Liaw Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Copart Inc., sale 94,334 shares at $81.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Liaw Jeffrey is holding 0 shares at $7,671,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.00 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.73. The total capital return value is set at 31.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.12. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 22.40 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.23. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 233.09M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.