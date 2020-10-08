Search
Can Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Remain Competitive?

by Melissa Arnold

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) went up by 47.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.79. The company’s stock price has collected 7.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 2 min ago that Morgan Stanley to Bolster Asset Management by Buying Eaton Vance

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE :EV) Right Now?

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EV is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.44, which is -$17.06 below the current price. EV currently public float of 104.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EV was 565.34K shares.

EV’s Market Performance

EV stocks went up by 7.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.50% and a quarterly performance of 12.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Eaton Vance Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.49% for EV stocks with a simple moving average of 53.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $45 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EV reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for EV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to EV, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

EV Trading at 56.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +61.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EV rose by +56.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.48. In addition, Eaton Vance Corp. saw -12.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +26.24 for the present operating margin
  • +79.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Vance Corp. stands at +23.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.25. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Vance Corp. (EV), the company’s capital structure generated 187.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.23. Total debt to assets is 52.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 322.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.08. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43.

