Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected 20.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Abeona Therapeutics’ Board of Directors Forms Special Committee to Oversee Operations, Develop Strategic Direction and Leadership Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ABEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABEO is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.43. ABEO currently public float of 70.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABEO was 1.49M shares.

ABEO’s Market Performance

ABEO stocks went up by 20.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.72% and a quarterly performance of -63.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.19% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.61% for ABEO stocks with a simple moving average of -53.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $5 based on the research report published on September 18th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ABEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABEO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ABEO Trading at -44.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares sank -39.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO rose by +20.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6135. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. saw -62.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from SCO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, who sale 1,989 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, SCO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC now owns 11,919,292 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,981 using the latest closing price.

SCO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, the Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,600 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that SCO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC is holding 11,921,281 shares at $9,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

The total capital return value is set at -48.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.87. Equity return is now at value -72.00, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.