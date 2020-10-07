Why eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Is in Such Horrid Condition

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s stock price has collected 21.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 9 hours ago that 16 stocks — from Adobe to Home Depot to Zillow — to help you tap into the housing boom

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 516.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 3.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for eXp World Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is -$19.15 below the current price. EXPI currently public float of 29.18M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPI was 975.89K shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI stocks went up by 21.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.44% and a quarterly performance of 204.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 520.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.15% for eXp World Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.89% for EXPI stocks with a simple moving average of 193.65% for the last 200 days.

EXPI Trading at 40.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +21.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +339.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.20. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 351.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.96 back on Sep 30. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 14,865,820 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $819,140 using the latest closing price.

Sanford Glenn Darrel, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $41.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Sanford Glenn Darrel is holding 20,699,014 shares at $418,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.90 for the present operating margin

+8.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at -19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.17. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.66. Total debt to assets is 3.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.96 and the total asset turnover is 12.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.