Wall Street Pummels GPOR After Recent Earnings Report

Is It Worth Investing in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :GPOR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPOR is at 6.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Gulfport Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.09. GPOR currently public float of 143.28M and currently shorts hold a 16.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPOR was 4.20M shares.

GPOR’s Market Performance

GPOR stocks went down by -2.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.49% and a quarterly performance of -55.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.16% for Gulfport Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.65% for GPOR stocks with a simple moving average of -53.73% for the last 200 days.

GPOR Trading at -19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPOR rose by +13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5786. In addition, Gulfport Energy Corporation saw -82.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPOR starting from Holroyd Samantha, who purchase 20,500 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Apr 17. After this action, Holroyd Samantha now owns 20,500 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation, valued at $14,822 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.63 for the present operating margin

+15.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gulfport Energy Corporation stands at -176.01. The total capital return value is set at 3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.88. Equity return is now at value -247.80, with -86.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), the company’s capital structure generated 154.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.77. Total debt to assets is 51.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.70.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.