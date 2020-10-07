The Chart for Fortive Corporation (FTV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.61. The company’s stock price has collected 3.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that Vontier Set to Join S&P 500

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corporation (NYSE :FTV) Right Now?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTV is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Fortive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.40, which is $6.12 above the current price. FTV currently public float of 322.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTV was 2.76M shares.

FTV’s Market Performance

FTV stocks went up by 3.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.98% and a quarterly performance of 15.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Fortive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.05% for FTV stocks with a simple moving average of 15.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FTV, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

FTV Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.84. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from RALES STEVEN M, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $71.03 back on Aug 27. After this action, RALES STEVEN M now owns 2,528,833 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $106,545,000 using the latest closing price.

RALES STEVEN M, the Director of Fortive Corporation, sale 1,600,000 shares at $70.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that RALES STEVEN M is holding 4,028,833 shares at $113,048,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+50.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +9.91. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corporation (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.97. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 310.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.