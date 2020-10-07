Search
The Chart for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Melissa Arnold

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Chimera Declares Third Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE :CIM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIM is at 0.93.

The average price from analysts is $9.13, which is $0.52 above the current price. CIM currently public float of 229.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIM was 3.20M shares.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.46% and a quarterly performance of -5.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Chimera Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.54% for CIM stocks with a simple moving average of -30.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIM reach a price target of $19.50. The rating they have provided for CIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 21st, 2019.

CIM Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw -58.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

