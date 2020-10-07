Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.42. The company’s stock price has collected 7.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/29/20 that Here are the clean-energy ETFs and stocks that are soaring in 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.73, which is -$21.46 below the current price. RUN currently public float of 89.10M and currently shorts hold a 18.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 5.69M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 7.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.61% and a quarterly performance of 177.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 375.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.75% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of 194.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $61 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $51.50. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RUN, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

RUN Trading at 45.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +51.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +431.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.87. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw 468.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, who sale 1,227,812 shares at the price of $78.06 back on Oct 05. After this action, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 17,205,581 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $95,847,074 using the latest closing price.

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Sunrun Inc., sale 538,379 shares at $78.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 7,544,419 shares at $42,027,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +3.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 276.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.41. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 269.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.