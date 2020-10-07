Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $575.49. The company’s stock price has collected 17.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ :TTD) Right Now?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 236.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTD is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $503.35, which is -$101.97 below the current price. TTD currently public float of 41.26M and currently shorts hold a 10.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTD was 1.14M shares.

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD stocks went up by 17.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.63% and a quarterly performance of 26.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 201.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for The Trade Desk Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.78% for TTD stocks with a simple moving average of 71.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $580 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTD reach a price target of $510, previously predicting the price at $320. The rating they have provided for TTD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to TTD, setting the target price at $600 in the report published on August 07th of the current year.

TTD Trading at 25.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +39.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $477.29. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 125.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from VOBEJDA SUSAN, who sale 1,240 shares at the price of $533.77 back on Oct 02. After this action, VOBEJDA SUSAN now owns 35,308 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $661,875 using the latest closing price.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, the Chief Financial Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 137 shares at $500.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY is holding 22,999 shares at $68,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.97 for the present operating margin

+76.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +16.39. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.33. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 10.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -566,000 with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.