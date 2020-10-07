Pool Corporation (POOL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $342.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Pool Set to Join S&P 500; Neogen & Simpson Manufacturing to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ :POOL) Right Now?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POOL is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Pool Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $321.67, which is -$6.34 below the current price. POOL currently public float of 38.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POOL was 300.27K shares.

POOL’s Market Performance

POOL stocks went down by -0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.19% and a quarterly performance of 21.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Pool Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.36% for POOL stocks with a simple moving average of 30.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POOL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for POOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POOL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $247 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POOL reach a price target of $207. The rating they have provided for POOL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

POOL Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POOL fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $313.08. In addition, Pool Corporation saw 54.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POOL starting from HOUSEY HART MELANIE, who sale 1,027 shares at the price of $338.39 back on Aug 27. After this action, HOUSEY HART MELANIE now owns 10,309 shares of Pool Corporation, valued at $347,522 using the latest closing price.

PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J, the VICE CHAIRMAN of Pool Corporation, sale 3,200 shares at $340.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J is holding 60,342 shares at $1,088,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pool Corporation stands at +8.18. The total capital return value is set at 34.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.35. Equity return is now at value 69.30, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Pool Corporation (POOL), the company’s capital structure generated 168.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.71. Total debt to assets is 46.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 213.17M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 2.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.