Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.33. The company’s stock price has collected -6.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Pool Set to Join S&P 500; Neogen & Simpson Manufacturing to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE :SSD) Right Now?

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSD is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.75, which is $3.09 above the current price. SSD currently public float of 43.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSD was 244.94K shares.

SSD’s Market Performance

SSD stocks went down by -6.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.36% and a quarterly performance of 11.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.10% for SSD stocks with a simple moving average of 10.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SSD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SSD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $98 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2020.

SSD Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSD fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.24. In addition, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. saw 13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSD starting from Colonias Karen Winifred, who sale 4,935 shares at the price of $95.82 back on Sep 28. After this action, Colonias Karen Winifred now owns 74,869 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., valued at $472,889 using the latest closing price.

Colonias Karen Winifred, the President & CEO of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., sale 737 shares at $95.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Colonias Karen Winifred is holding 34,714 shares at $70,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.42 for the present operating margin

+43.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. stands at +11.79. The total capital return value is set at 19.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.08. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD), the company’s capital structure generated 4.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.97. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 82.14M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.