Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) went up by 5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.78. The company’s stock price has collected 11.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that 16 stocks — from Adobe to Home Depot to Zillow — to help you tap into the housing boom

Is It Worth Investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ :BECN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BECN is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.42, which is -$0.04 below the current price. BECN currently public float of 54.64M and currently shorts hold a 6.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BECN was 509.74K shares.

BECN’s Market Performance

BECN stocks went up by 11.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.69% and a quarterly performance of 27.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.75% for BECN stocks with a simple moving average of 25.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BECN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BECN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

BECN Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.65. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw 7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Schmitz Thomas David, who sale 3,029 shares at the price of $29.16 back on Jun 05. After this action, Schmitz Thomas David now owns 701 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $88,328 using the latest closing price.

Young Douglas L, the Director of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., purchase 14,500 shares at $17.18 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Young Douglas L is holding 14,500 shares at $249,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+20.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.22. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), the company’s capital structure generated 114.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 40.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 138.29M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.