Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Avient Corporation (AVNT)

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) went up by 2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.33. The company’s stock price has collected 14.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Avient Appoints Cathy K. Dodd to President of Distribution

Is It Worth Investing in Avient Corporation (NYSE :AVNT) Right Now?

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVNT is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Avient Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.36, which is $1.27 above the current price. AVNT currently public float of 90.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVNT was 525.39K shares.

AVNT’s Market Performance

AVNT stocks went up by 14.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.27% and a quarterly performance of 21.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Avient Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.82% for AVNT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $39 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVNT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for AVNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

AVNT Trading at 17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT rose by +14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.20. In addition, Avient Corporation saw -15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corporation stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61. Equity return is now at value 47.70, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Avient Corporation (AVNT), the company’s capital structure generated 122.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 39.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 58.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.