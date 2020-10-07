Kansas City Southern (KSU) Just Got Our Attention

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $200.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that KCS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time

Is It Worth Investing in Kansas City Southern (NYSE :KSU) Right Now?

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSU is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Kansas City Southern declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $188.00, which is $5.46 above the current price. KSU currently public float of 93.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSU was 1.01M shares.

KSU’s Market Performance

KSU stocks went down by -1.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.47% and a quarterly performance of 22.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Kansas City Southern. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.10% for KSU stocks with a simple moving average of 15.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSU stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KSU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KSU in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $162 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSU reach a price target of $169. The rating they have provided for KSU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KSU, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

KSU Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSU fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.17. In addition, Kansas City Southern saw 17.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSU starting from Grafton Suzanne M, who sale 917 shares at the price of $184.37 back on Aug 13. After this action, Grafton Suzanne M now owns 9,633 shares of Kansas City Southern, valued at $169,065 using the latest closing price.

Cheatum Lora S, the Sr. VP – Human Resources of Kansas City Southern, sale 1,500 shares at $175.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Cheatum Lora S is holding 17,398 shares at $263,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.81 for the present operating margin

+36.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kansas City Southern stands at +18.80. The total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.08. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Kansas City Southern (KSU), the company’s capital structure generated 76.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.30. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 280.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.