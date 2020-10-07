Search
Home Business
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Service Properties Trust?

by Ethane Eddington

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.28. The company’s stock price has collected 5.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that Service Properties Trust Sends Notice of Payment Shortfall to Marriott for Agreement Covering 122 Hotels

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ :SVC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SVC is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Service Properties Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $2.95 above the current price. SVC currently public float of 162.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVC was 1.81M shares.

SVC’s Market Performance

SVC stocks went up by 5.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.04% and a quarterly performance of 33.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Service Properties Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.26% for SVC stocks with a simple moving average of -25.74% for the last 200 days.

SVC Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVC rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Service Properties Trust saw -65.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.32 for the present operating margin
  • +20.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Properties Trust stands at +11.21. The total capital return value is set at 1.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Service Properties Trust (SVC), the company’s capital structure generated 244.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.01. Total debt to assets is 67.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 257.48M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.58. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Previous articleMEDNAX Inc. (MD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Business

Why AECOM (ACM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: UGI Corporation (UGI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.54. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Nicola Day - 0
Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) went down by -5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.74. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Why AECOM (ACM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
View Post
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: UGI Corporation (UGI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.54. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Nicola Day - 0
Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) went down by -5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.74. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade OCUL Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) went up by 20.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) went down by -3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade IAA Inc. (IAA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.29. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Verastem Inc. (VSTM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Why AECOM (ACM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hill International Inc. (HIL)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) went up by 7.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.48. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade OCUL Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) went up by 20.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) went down by -8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade FND Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links