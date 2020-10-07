Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Corporate Office Properties Trust?

by Ethane Eddington

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.57. The company’s stock price has collected 7.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that COPT Elects Letitia A. Long to Board of Trustees

Is It Worth Investing in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE :OFC) Right Now?

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OFC is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.17, which is $3.13 above the current price. OFC currently public float of 111.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OFC was 619.99K shares.

OFC’s Market Performance

OFC stocks went up by 7.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.26% and a quarterly performance of 0.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Corporate Office Properties Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.98% for OFC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OFC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $28 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OFC, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on July 02nd of the current year.

OFC Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFC rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.64. In addition, Corporate Office Properties Trust saw -14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFC starting from PICKETT C TAYLOR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $22.16 back on Sep 24. After this action, PICKETT C TAYLOR now owns 46,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust, valued at $221,601 using the latest closing price.

PICKETT C TAYLOR, the Director of Corporate Office Properties Trust, purchase 10,000 shares at $23.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that PICKETT C TAYLOR is holding 36,986 shares at $231,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.28 for the present operating margin
  • +30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporate Office Properties Trust stands at +29.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.52. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC), the company’s capital structure generated 110.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.42. Total debt to assets is 47.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.90.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 121.42M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.21. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

