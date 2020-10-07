Search
Is Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) a Keeper?

by Ethane Eddington

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.33. The company’s stock price has collected 7.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Sage Therapeutics Appoints Barry Greene to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SAGE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAGE is at 2.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.10, which is $14.6 above the current price. SAGE currently public float of 51.00M and currently shorts hold a 14.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAGE was 640.57K shares.

SAGE’s Market Performance

SAGE stocks went up by 7.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.12% and a quarterly performance of 44.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Sage Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.57% for SAGE stocks with a simple moving average of 29.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAGE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAGE reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for SAGE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

SAGE Trading at 20.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +25.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.17. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from JONAS JEFFREY M, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $64.20 back on Dec 09. After this action, JONAS JEFFREY M now owns 54,530 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc., valued at $481,500 using the latest closing price.

Robichaud Albert, the Chief Scientific Officer of Sage Therapeutics Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $64.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Robichaud Albert is holding 136,400 shares at $1,604,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -10310.48 for the present operating margin
  • +60.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stands at -9904.46. The total capital return value is set at -76.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.16. Equity return is now at value -67.70, with -60.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 3.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.78. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 392.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.23.

