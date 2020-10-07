Is Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) a Keeper?

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) went up by 16.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.11. The company’s stock price has collected 36.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Group 1 Automotive Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results, New Share Repurchase Authorization, and Intention to Reinstate Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE :GPI) Right Now?

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPI is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Group 1 Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.40, which is $1.38 above the current price. GPI currently public float of 17.30M and currently shorts hold a 15.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPI was 225.66K shares.

GPI’s Market Performance

GPI stocks went up by 36.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.17% and a quarterly performance of 76.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Group 1 Automotive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.52% for GPI stocks with a simple moving average of 54.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for GPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $140 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPI reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for GPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to GPI, setting the target price at $127 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

GPI Trading at 30.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +32.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPI rose by +36.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.66. In addition, Group 1 Automotive Inc. saw 18.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPI starting from Burman Darryl M, who sale 5,965 shares at the price of $92.53 back on Aug 11. After this action, Burman Darryl M now owns 34,195 shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc., valued at $551,962 using the latest closing price.

Burman Darryl M, the Sr. VP & General Counsel of Group 1 Automotive Inc., sale 2,840 shares at $92.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Burman Darryl M is holding 40,160 shares at $261,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.31 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Group 1 Automotive Inc. stands at +1.39. The total capital return value is set at 9.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.35. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI), the company’s capital structure generated 265.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.62. Total debt to assets is 59.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 128.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.66 and the total asset turnover is 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.