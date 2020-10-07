Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.48. The company’s stock price has collected 0.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Magellan Midstream to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Oct. 30

Is It Worth Investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE :MMP) Right Now?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMP is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.90, which is $16.21 above the current price. MMP currently public float of 224.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMP was 1.22M shares.

MMP’s Market Performance

MMP stocks went up by 0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.43% and a quarterly performance of -17.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.69% for MMP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMP stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for MMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMP in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $55 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMP reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for MMP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MMP, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

MMP Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.72. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw -43.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from Joung Chansoo, who purchase 13,370 shares at the price of $42.11 back on May 08. After this action, Joung Chansoo now owns 20,280 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $562,989 using the latest closing price.

May Douglas J, the Senior Vice President of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., sale 10,000 shares at $60.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that May Douglas J is holding 44,912 shares at $607,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.50 for the present operating margin

+46.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +36.45. The total capital return value is set at 15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.16. Equity return is now at value 37.80, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), the company’s capital structure generated 179.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 57.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 248.80M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.