Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hill International Inc. (HIL)

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) went up by 7.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price has collected 15.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Hill International to Manage the EGP 5 Billion Landmark Renovation of the Kasr Al-Ainy Hospitals for Cairo University

Is It Worth Investing in Hill International Inc. (NYSE :HIL) Right Now?

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIL is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hill International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. HIL currently public float of 48.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIL was 174.45K shares.

HIL’s Market Performance

HIL stocks went up by 15.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.14% and a quarterly performance of 11.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Hill International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.31% for HIL stocks with a simple moving average of -16.00% for the last 200 days.

HIL Trading at 17.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares surge +19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIL rose by +26.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3845. In addition, Hill International Inc. saw -50.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIL starting from Weintraub Todd E, who purchase 36,100 shares at the price of $1.36 back on May 14. After this action, Weintraub Todd E now owns 112,438 shares of Hill International Inc., valued at $49,096 using the latest closing price.

CHADWICK JAMES M, the Director of Hill International Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that CHADWICK JAMES M is holding 2,000,666 shares at $33,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+33.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hill International Inc. stands at +3.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.21. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hill International Inc. (HIL), the company’s capital structure generated 60.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.81. Total debt to assets is 24.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.19M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.