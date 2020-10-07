Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Coty Inc. (COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.42. The company’s stock price has collected 14.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 59 min ago that COTY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Coty, Inc. – COTY

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE :COTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Coty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.40, which is $1.36 above the current price. COTY currently public float of 286.78M and currently shorts hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COTY was 12.61M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stocks went up by 14.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.45% and a quarterly performance of -28.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for Coty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.11% for COTY stocks with a simple moving average of -50.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.25 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to COTY, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

COTY Trading at -14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +14.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Coty Inc. saw -72.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 240,000 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Sep 02. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 419,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $851,256 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 179,129 shares at $180,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+53.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at -23.19. The total capital return value is set at -3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 306.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.42. Total debt to assets is 55.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -198.80M with total debt to EBITDA at 20.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.