Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.96. Barron’s reported on 10/03/20 that IPOs Are Back—With All the Same Problems, and More

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

ASAN currently public float of 30.06M. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 14.87M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.91% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of -1.91% for the last 200 days.

ASAN Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -9.72%. In addition, Asana Inc. saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.89 for the present operating margin

+86.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -83.16. The total capital return value is set at -59.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.10.

Based on Asana Inc. (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 213.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.