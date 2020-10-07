Here’s Our Rant About Lear Corporation (LEA)

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.50. The company’s stock price has collected 14.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Xevo and REEF Technology Team Up to Offer Contactless Parking Payments

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corporation (NYSE :LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEA is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Lear Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.44, which is $7.61 above the current price. LEA currently public float of 59.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEA was 461.64K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

LEA stocks went up by 14.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.44% and a quarterly performance of 16.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Lear Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.88% for LEA stocks with a simple moving average of 11.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEA reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for LEA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to LEA, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

LEA Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.63. In addition, Lear Corporation saw -10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from MALLETT CONRAD L JR, who sale 119 shares at the price of $108.00 back on Jun 18. After this action, MALLETT CONRAD L JR now owns 0 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $12,852 using the latest closing price.

BURGESS SHARI L, the VP & Treasurer of Lear Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $102.75 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BURGESS SHARI L is holding 929 shares at $205,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.12 for the present operating margin

+9.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 17.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.96. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corporation (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 65.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -115.40M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.