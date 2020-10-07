Search
Here’s Our Rant About HP Inc. (HPQ)

by Denise Gardner

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went down by -1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Breakthrough Design Meets Adaptive Intelligence and Boundary Breaking Performance with New HP Spectre x360 14

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE :HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPQ is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for HP Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.10, which is $1.08 above the current price. HPQ currently public float of 1.37B and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPQ was 10.90M shares.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.40% and a quarterly performance of 13.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for HP Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.02% for HPQ stocks with a simple moving average of 4.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HPQ, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 28th of the current year.

HPQ Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.94. In addition, HP Inc. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from Rivera Kim M, who sale 97,324 shares at the price of $19.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, Rivera Kim M now owns 105,899 shares of HP Inc., valued at $1,883,219 using the latest closing price.

CHO ALEX, the President, Personal Systems of HP Inc., sale 46,201 shares at $19.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that CHO ALEX is holding 8,135 shares at $919,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.53 for the present operating margin
  • +18.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.40. The total capital return value is set at 81.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 84.37. Equity return is now at value -184.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 916.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Quick Links