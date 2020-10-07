Search
Home Business
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Wingstop Inc. (WING)

by Ethane Eddington

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Wingstop Inc. Releases Preliminary Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Sales Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ :WING) Right Now?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 138.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WING is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Wingstop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $162.00, which is $30.62 above the current price. WING currently public float of 29.46M and currently shorts hold a 11.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WING was 656.98K shares.

WING’s Market Performance

WING stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.09% and a quarterly performance of -5.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Wingstop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.58% for WING stocks with a simple moving average of 14.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to WING, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

WING Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.26. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 53.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Sadarangani Mahesh, who sale 59 shares at the price of $166.00 back on Aug 28. After this action, Sadarangani Mahesh now owns 366 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $9,794 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD WESLEY S, the Director of Wingstop Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $158.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that MCDONALD WESLEY S is holding 4,592 shares at $238,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.49 for the present operating margin
  • +76.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 43.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.47. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.94M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Previous articleHere’s How Your Trade WSC Aggressively Right Now
Next articleHere’s Our Rant About Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Related Articles

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Avient Corporation (AVNT)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) went up by 2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.33. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Wall Street Praises THC After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)?

Nicola Day - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Avient Corporation (AVNT)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) went up by 2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.33. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Praises THC After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)?

Nicola Day - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hecla Mining Company (HL), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went down by -5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Can Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)?

Nicola Day - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) went up by 10.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade KSS Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) went down by -4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Avient Corporation (AVNT)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) went up by 2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Nicola Day - 0
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hecla Mining Company (HL), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went down by -5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Element Solutions Inc (ESI) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) went up by 2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) went down by -1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links