Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

by Nicola Day

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that Mueller Water Products to Participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Future of Water Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE :MWA) Right Now?

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MWA is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $1.44 above the current price. MWA currently public float of 155.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MWA was 780.91K shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

MWA stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.33% and a quarterly performance of 14.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Mueller Water Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.64% for MWA stocks with a simple moving average of 2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MWA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MWA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MWA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2020.

MWA Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc. saw -12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C., who sale 25,806 shares at the price of $11.11 back on Sep 02. After this action, FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C. now owns 51,913 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc., valued at $286,749 using the latest closing price.

ZAKAS MARIETTA EDMUNDS, the EVP and CFO of Mueller Water Products Inc., sale 34,965 shares at $11.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that ZAKAS MARIETTA EDMUNDS is holding 268,165 shares at $395,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.28 for the present operating margin
  • +33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc. stands at +6.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 75.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.06. Total debt to assets is 32.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 43.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

