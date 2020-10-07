First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) Just Got Our Attention

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.64. The company’s stock price has collected 8.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :FMBI) Right Now?

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FMBI is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $2.9 above the current price. FMBI currently public float of 112.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMBI was 596.61K shares.

FMBI’s Market Performance

FMBI stocks went up by 8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.55% and a quarterly performance of -7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for First Midwest Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.00% for FMBI stocks with a simple moving average of -22.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMBI stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for FMBI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FMBI in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $20 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMBI reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for FMBI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2019.

FMBI Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMBI rose by +8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. saw -49.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMBI starting from SMALL MICHAEL, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $12.44 back on Aug 06. After this action, SMALL MICHAEL now owns 26,851 shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc., valued at $24,880 using the latest closing price.

GILL PHUPINDER, the Director of First Midwest Bancorp Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that GILL PHUPINDER is holding 4,000 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI), the company’s capital structure generated 86.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.