East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.88. The company’s stock price has collected 10.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that East West Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.78, which is $5.01 above the current price. EWBC currently public float of 140.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWBC was 736.21K shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC stocks went up by 10.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.14% and a quarterly performance of 4.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for East West Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.64% for EWBC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to EWBC, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

EWBC Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.55. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from LI HERMAN Y, who sale 10,172 shares at the price of $30.06 back on Mar 25. After this action, LI HERMAN Y now owns 25,789 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $305,770 using the latest closing price.

LI HERMAN Y, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $31.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that LI HERMAN Y is holding 35,961 shares at $102,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.29. The total capital return value is set at 14.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.30. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.75. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.