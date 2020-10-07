Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)?

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s stock price has collected 15.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Clearway Energy, Inc. Announces $150,000,000 At-The-Market (ATM) Equity Offering Program

Is It Worth Investing in Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE :CWEN) Right Now?

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Clearway Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00. Today, the average trading volume of CWEN was 563.89K shares.

CWEN’s Market Performance

CWEN stocks went up by 15.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.23% and a quarterly performance of 29.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Clearway Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.91% for CWEN stocks with a simple moving average of 33.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWEN stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for CWEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWEN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $26 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWEN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for CWEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CWEN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

CWEN Trading at 17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +27.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN rose by +15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.50. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw 48.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Global Infrastructure Investor, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Mar 31. After this action, Global Infrastructure Investor now owns 168,726 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $1,137,000 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the 10% Owner of Clearway Energy Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $19.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 108,726 shares at $1,158,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.19 for the present operating margin

+27.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at -0.99. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.15.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 379.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.13. Total debt to assets is 70.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 254.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 9.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.