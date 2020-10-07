Can NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Remain Competitive?

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s stock price has collected 22.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for September 2020

Is It Worth Investing in NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :NMIH) Right Now?

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMIH is at 2.00.

NMIH currently public float of 79.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMIH was 911.91K shares.

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMIH stocks went up by 22.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.25% and a quarterly performance of 46.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for NMI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.94% for NMIH stocks with a simple moving average of 10.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NMIH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMIH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $24 based on the research report published on August 14th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMIH reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NMIH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to NMIH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

NMIH Trading at 25.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +23.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH rose by +22.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.29. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc. saw -35.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from Montgomery Michael Curry, who sale 1,526 shares at the price of $14.15 back on May 12. After this action, Montgomery Michael Curry now owns 21,135 shares of NMI Holdings Inc., valued at $21,593 using the latest closing price.

SCHEID STEVEN, the Director of NMI Holdings Inc., sale 27,325 shares at $30.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that SCHEID STEVEN is holding 53,622 shares at $828,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc. stands at +46.74. The total capital return value is set at 23.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.88. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH), the company’s capital structure generated 16.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.93. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.36.