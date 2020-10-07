Can Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Remain Competitive?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s stock price has collected 5.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Commercial Metals Company Announces Changes To Segment Reporting

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE :CMC) Right Now?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMC is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Commercial Metals Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.13, which is $2.26 above the current price. CMC currently public float of 117.50M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMC was 1.02M shares.

CMC’s Market Performance

CMC stocks went up by 5.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.49% and a quarterly performance of 8.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Commercial Metals Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.16% for CMC stocks with a simple moving average of 9.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for CMC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

CMC Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.46. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw -5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Porter Tracy L, who sale 52,045 shares at the price of $20.14 back on Jun 29. After this action, Porter Tracy L now owns 76,485 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $1,048,264 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.82 for the present operating margin

+13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +3.41. The total capital return value is set at 12.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.25. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Company (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 76.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 33.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 231.39M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.50. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.