Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Just Got Our Attention

by Nicola Day

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s stock price has collected -11.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Camber Energy, Inc. and Viking Energy Group, Inc. Report Further Progress on Planned Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $781250.00. CEI currently public float of 19.68M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 3.35M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -11.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.26% and a quarterly performance of -32.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.21% for Camber Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.47% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -41.66% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at 13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.13%, as shares surge +51.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI rose by +14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5723. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -63.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1214.36 for the present operating margin
  • -25.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc. stands at -971.07. The total capital return value is set at -69.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Quick Links