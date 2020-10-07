Buy or Sell LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.90. The company’s stock price has collected 6.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that LivePerson announces Performance Optimizer, a completely self-service tool to measure and manage conversational operations

Is It Worth Investing in LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ :LPSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for LivePerson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.71, which is $8.09 above the current price. LPSN currently public float of 60.76M and currently shorts hold a 17.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPSN was 914.55K shares.

LPSN’s Market Performance

LPSN stocks went up by 6.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.21% and a quarterly performance of 25.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for LivePerson Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.79% for LPSN stocks with a simple moving average of 45.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $33 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2020.

LPSN Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.94. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw 50.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Wesemann William, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $52.81 back on Oct 01. After this action, Wesemann William now owns 0 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $132,019 using the latest closing price.

Wesemann William, the Director of LivePerson Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $58.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Wesemann William is holding 2,500 shares at $146,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.14 for the present operating margin

+69.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivePerson Inc. stands at -32.95. The total capital return value is set at -32.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.59. Equity return is now at value -72.40, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), the company’s capital structure generated 133.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.