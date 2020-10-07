Search
Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Nicola Day

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock price has collected -1.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Grab Your Crayons Because Chili’s Annual CREATE-A-PEPPER Campaign Is Back Baby

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE :EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAT is at 2.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Brinker International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is $1.57 above the current price. EAT currently public float of 41.32M and currently shorts hold a 14.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAT was 2.11M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT stocks went down by -1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.98% and a quarterly performance of 93.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Brinker International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for EAT stocks with a simple moving average of 40.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to EAT, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

EAT Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.48. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Ware Michaela M, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $45.11 back on Sep 08. After this action, Ware Michaela M now owns 14,260 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $49,621 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Wyman, the President, CEO, Pres. Chili’s of Brinker International Inc., sale 46,839 shares at $47.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Roberts Wyman is holding 271,909 shares at $2,223,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.57 for the present operating margin
  • +8.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +0.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.20. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.90M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Quick Links