Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Daisy Galbraith

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.44. The company’s stock price has collected -2.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, October 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE :BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.58, which is $5.56 above the current price. BAH currently public float of 135.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAH was 862.92K shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH stocks went down by -2.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly performance of 9.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.36% for BAH stocks with a simple moving average of 6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAH, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

BAH Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.17. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Dahut Karen M, who sale 7,100 shares at the price of $85.97 back on Aug 11. After this action, Dahut Karen M now owns 125,230 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $610,387 using the latest closing price.

LABOVICH GARY D, the Executive Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 5,283 shares at $85.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that LABOVICH GARY D is holding 122,274 shares at $453,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.97 for the present operating margin
  • +22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +6.45. The total capital return value is set at 23.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.46.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 292.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.52. Total debt to assets is 49.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 225.86M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Quick Links