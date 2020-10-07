Search
Bloom Energy Corporation (BE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) went up by 10.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.67. The company’s stock price has collected 15.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE :BE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Bloom Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.83, which is -$3.53 below the current price. BE currently public float of 97.12M and currently shorts hold a 19.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BE was 5.30M shares.

BE’s Market Performance

BE stocks went up by 15.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.53% and a quarterly performance of 55.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 502.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.38% for Bloom Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.56% for BE stocks with a simple moving average of 88.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BE, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

BE Trading at 28.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares surge +44.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +209.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.98. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw 161.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Brennan Susan Seilheimer, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.51 back on Oct 01. After this action, Brennan Susan Seilheimer now owns 213,884 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $35,014 using the latest closing price.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT, the 10% Owner of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 9,206,695 shares at $15.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT is holding 0 shares at $146,386,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -30.00 for the present operating margin
  • +12.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -26.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.07. Equity return is now at value 109.70, with -21.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Quick Links