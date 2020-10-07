American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s stock price has collected 4.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that American Campus Communities Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE :ACC) Right Now?

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACC is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for American Campus Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.86, which is $2.57 above the current price. ACC currently public float of 136.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACC was 1.11M shares.

ACC’s Market Performance

ACC stocks went up by 4.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.70% and a quarterly performance of 13.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for American Campus Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.41% for ACC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACC reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ACC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 21st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ACC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

ACC Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACC rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.61. In addition, American Campus Communities Inc. saw -22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACC starting from Bayless William C Jr, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $35.12 back on Sep 22. After this action, Bayless William C Jr now owns 305,891 shares of American Campus Communities Inc., valued at $4,214,400 using the latest closing price.

Rippel John T, the Director of American Campus Communities Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $42.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rippel John T is holding 25,000 shares at $425,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.58 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Campus Communities Inc. stands at +8.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.02. Total debt to assets is 51.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 201.03M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.21. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.