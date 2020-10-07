Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

by Daisy Galbraith

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 40.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.62. The company’s stock price has collected 115.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Ocean Power Technologies Enters Into a New $12.5 Million Common Stock Purchase Agreement With Aspire Capital Fund

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPTT is at 3.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1200.00. OPTT currently public float of 18.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPTT was 5.16M shares.

OPTT’s Market Performance

OPTT stocks went up by 115.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 113.73% and a quarterly performance of 209.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.27% for Ocean Power Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 196.80% for OPTT stocks with a simple moving average of 320.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPTT

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPTT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OPTT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2013.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OPTT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

OPTT Trading at 185.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 17.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.13%, as shares surge +195.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +292.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT rose by +201.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +285.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.14. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. saw 150.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -675.68 for the present operating margin
  • -6.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stands at -615.46. The total capital return value is set at -82.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.71. Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -75.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.08. Total debt to assets is 9.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nikola Corporation?
Next articleWhy Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Related Articles

Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Lear Corporation (LEA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.50. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade IAA Inc. (IAA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.29. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Lear Corporation (LEA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.50. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade IAA Inc. (IAA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.29. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) went down by -8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade IAA Inc. (IAA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.29. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Verastem Inc. (VSTM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Owens Corning (OC) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.03. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 17.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.48. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 9.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Nicola Day - 0
Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) went down by -8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade FND Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) went up by 21.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX:TRXC) went up by 11.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links