A Lesson to Learn: AutoNation Inc. (AN)

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.93. The company’s stock price has collected 13.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that G.research 44(th) Annual Auto Symposium – Virtual

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE :AN) Right Now?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AN is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for AutoNation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.14, which is $4.47 above the current price. AN currently public float of 76.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AN was 835.04K shares.

AN’s Market Performance

AN stocks went up by 13.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.85% and a quarterly performance of 42.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for AutoNation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.38% for AN stocks with a simple moving average of 35.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $69 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

AN Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +13.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.61. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw 21.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from GRUSKY ROBERT R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $57.50 back on Aug 12. After this action, GRUSKY ROBERT R now owns 44,721 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $287,500 using the latest closing price.

JACKSON MICHAEL J, the Chairman and CEO of AutoNation Inc., sale 90,819 shares at $54.97 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that JACKSON MICHAEL J is holding 250,522 shares at $4,992,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

+15.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +2.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.31. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on AutoNation Inc. (AN), the company’s capital structure generated 190.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.58. Total debt to assets is 56.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.50.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 247.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.90. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.