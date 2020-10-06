Why Intuit Inc. (INTU) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $360.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that QuickBooks Announces Integration with Amazon Business to Help Small Businesses Seamlessly Track Purchases

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ :INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Intuit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $361.44, which is $25.36 above the current price. INTU currently public float of 252.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTU was 1.25M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.44% and a quarterly performance of 7.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Intuit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.11% for INTU stocks with a simple moving average of 16.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $400 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $351. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

INTU Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $318.20. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 26.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from FENNELL LAURA A, who sale 19,781 shares at the price of $322.15 back on Sep 15. After this action, FENNELL LAURA A now owns 46,328 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $6,372,534 using the latest closing price.

FENNELL LAURA A, the EVP, People & Places of Intuit Inc., sale 29,204 shares at $320.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that FENNELL LAURA A is holding 66,109 shares at $9,355,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.34 for the present operating margin

+81.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 33.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.78. Equity return is now at value 42.50, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc. (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 71.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.59. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 534.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.