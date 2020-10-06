We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ecolab Inc. (ECL), Here is What We Found

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.36. The company’s stock price has collected 0.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Ecolab Disinfectant First to Receive EPA Approval as Proven Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 in Electrostatic Spray Application

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE :ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECL is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Ecolab Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $196.00, which is -$0.01 below the current price. ECL currently public float of 283.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECL was 1.15M shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

ECL stocks went up by 0.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.66% and a quarterly performance of -1.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Ecolab Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for ECL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ECL, setting the target price at $212 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

ECL Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.54. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Wyant Jill S, who sale 5,729 shares at the price of $204.06 back on Sep 10. After this action, Wyant Jill S now owns 11,308 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $1,169,047 using the latest closing price.

Wyant Jill S, the EVP – Innovation & Transformat of Ecolab Inc., sale 13,519 shares at $203.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Wyant Jill S is holding 11,308 shares at $2,750,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+41.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +10.46. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 79.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.39. Total debt to assets is 33.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 436.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.