Wall Street Pummels ZM After Recent Earnings Report

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $529.74. The company's stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 619.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $434.98, which is -$71.78 below the current price. ZM currently public float of 192.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZM was 9.67M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.29% and a quarterly performance of 85.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 534.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for Zoom Video Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.77% for ZM stocks with a simple moving average of 145.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $402 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ZM, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

ZM Trading at 40.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +31.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +618.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $443.97. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 613.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Yuan Eric S., who sale 64,542 shares at the price of $471.37 back on Sep 24. After this action, Yuan Eric S. now owns 5,600 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $30,422,951 using the latest closing price.

Yuan Eric S., the Chief Executive Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 5,600 shares at $494.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24, which means that Yuan Eric S. is holding 0 shares at $2,771,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.04 for the present operating margin

+81.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +3.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.99. Total debt to assets is 5.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 221.42M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.