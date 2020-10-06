Search
Wall Street Pummels XRX After Recent Earnings Report

by Ethane Eddington

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s stock price has collected 5.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/26/20 that These cheap stocks could see huge gains during a vaccine-driven economic rebound

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE :XRX) Right Now?

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XRX is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Xerox Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.20, which is -$2.44 below the current price. XRX currently public float of 202.54M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XRX was 3.58M shares.

XRX’s Market Performance

XRX stocks went up by 5.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.91% and a quarterly performance of 29.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Xerox Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.25% for XRX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRX reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for XRX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to XRX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

XRX Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw -46.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who purchase 109,480 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Sep 09. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 27,466,027 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $2,050,560 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Xerox Holdings Corporation, purchase 24,847 shares at $18.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 27,356,547 shares at $456,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +12.55 for the present operating margin
  • +38.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at +7.15. The total capital return value is set at 10.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 79.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.42. Total debt to assets is 30.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 139.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

