Wall Street Pummels FBHS After Recent Earnings Report

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) went up by 1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.21. The company's stock price has collected 3.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBHS is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.71, which is -$4.19 below the current price. FBHS currently public float of 137.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBHS was 1.04M shares.

FBHS’s Market Performance

FBHS stocks went up by 3.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.03% and a quarterly performance of 39.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.70% for FBHS stocks with a simple moving average of 36.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBHS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for FBHS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FBHS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $95 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBHS reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for FBHS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FBHS, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

FBHS Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBHS rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.33. In addition, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. saw 35.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBHS starting from KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J, who sale 32,744 shares at the price of $84.03 back on Aug 19. After this action, KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J now owns 233,511 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., valued at $2,751,616 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J, the Executive Chairman of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., sale 37,256 shares at $85.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J is holding 233,511 shares at $3,168,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.02 for the present operating margin

+34.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stands at +7.49. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.36. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.27. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 247.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.