The Chart for NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Daisy Galbraith

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) went up by 9.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s stock price has collected 8.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that NeoPhotonics Announces Initiatives to Align Cost Structure and Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE :NPTN) Right Now?

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NPTN is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.44, which is $2.49 above the current price. NPTN currently public float of 46.57M and currently shorts hold a 9.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NPTN was 1.13M shares.

NPTN’s Market Performance

NPTN stocks went up by 8.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.45% and a quarterly performance of -23.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for NeoPhotonics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.76% for NPTN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPTN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for NPTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NPTN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $9 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2020.

NPTN Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPTN rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, NeoPhotonics Corporation saw -25.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPTN starting from Jenks Timothy Storrs, who sale 2,924 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Aug 03. After this action, Jenks Timothy Storrs now owns 417,562 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation, valued at $28,948 using the latest closing price.

cheung Chiyue, the Chief Operating Officer of NeoPhotonics Corporation, sale 5,620 shares at $9.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that cheung Chiyue is holding 0 shares at $53,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -4.26 for the present operating margin
  • +24.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoPhotonics Corporation stands at -4.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.00. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 13.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

